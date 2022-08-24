SkyView
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department.

According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time.

Police have also advised drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

