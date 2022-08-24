Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department.

According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time.

Police have also advised drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

