Application period open for Midlands business accelerator program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Chamber said it is now accepting applications for the Midlands Minority Business Accelerator (MMBA) Class of 2023.

The deadline on applications is Sept. 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

The MMBA is a program of the chamber in partnership with South Carolina Minority Business Accelerator. The statewide initiative is formed with the Greenville Chamber, Charleston Metro Chamber and the Columbia Chamber.

It is funded through seed grant money from Bank of America. It is designed to help with economic inclusion across the state and reduce disparities experienced by minority owned businesses.

