SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old out of Austin, Texas

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of...
Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of Austin, Texas. Her whereabouts are unknown.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl believed to have been abducted and may be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sailor Tucker, who was last seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Sailor is described to be about 2 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 25 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a mermaid design and teal shorts.

Her possible whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to NCMEC. Authorities also reported the suspect in her disappearance is unknown.

Sailor is believed to be in immediate or grave danger and is possibly the passenger in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department at (512)974-5250.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
White House: First lady Jill Biden experiencing COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case
The chance of being struck by lightning in a given year is less than one in a million. (CNN,...
Tips on how to avoid, survive lightning strikes
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Psychologist: School shooter didn’t get consistent treatment