Winnsboro police arrest three teenagers in connection with recent drive-by shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Winnsboro police continue to investigate a string of shootings in the last month that have left one man dead, and five teenagers injured.

The most recent shooting happened on Friday night. 21-year-old Martez Hughes was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Ninth Street.

24-year-old Dydreekus McDaniel has been charged with murder in connection with that shooting. He is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Chief John Seibles, the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Director, said that while Friday’s shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, possibly domestic in nature, the drive-by shootings over the last month are believed to be connected.

Investigators are still working to determine motives for each drive-by shooting, but Seibles said they could be retaliatory.

Winnsboro Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with those drive-by shootings that left other teenagers injured. Each one faces attempted murder charges.

Seibles said that because they are juveniles, investigators are not releasing their names.

“It’s incumbent upon us to do a thorough, methodical investigation, follow every lead, do everything we can to bring the case to fruition, and I think our officers have done an excellent job with that,” he said.

Seibles said that support from other local law enforcement agencies, as well as tips from the community, helped to identify and apprehend these suspects.

The most recent arrest happened Monday morning with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

One juvenile is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on College Street near Spring Street left a teen hospitalized on August 11.

Another suspect is accused of shooting at children outside the Chatham Forest subdivision August 5. That juvenile faces four attempted murder charges.

The Chatham Forest subdivision is just up the road from Fairfield Central High School and Fairfield Middle School, and blocks away from the Exxon gas station where Hughes was killed on Friday.

According to police, the suspect in the August 5 shooting also is accused of shooting at a home on Vanderhorst Street overnight on August 9.

A third teen is being charged with two counts of attempted murder in a July 23 shooting where two teens were shot on Calhoun Street.

A second suspect in the July 23rd shooting was arrested in Richland County.

“Arrests have been made, more arrests will be made, and you can feel safe in your homes and your neighborhood knowing that these cases are and will be handled and taken care of,” Seibles said.

As police continue to investigate, Seibles is also encouraging the community to be vigilant, and reach out to the department if any suspicious behavior is witnessed.

“They have an opportunity to reach out to us,” he said. “We’re not unreachable, we’re not untouchable. Reach out to us, even if it’s something that you feel may be happening, give us a call. Let us know. If it’s nothing, I’d rather look into nothing than not know about something.”

Teresa Davis, who lives in Winnsboro, said the arrests make her feel more secure, but she still fears for her grandchildren’s safety.

“I’m so scared, I’m scared for them to go out of the house, but they’re mostly homebodies because their mother has stuff for them to occupy in the house,” she said. “But, still, I still pray for them. I’m scared for them every day.”

Winnsboro Police officers are increasing patrols near Fairfield Central, in the Zion Hill neighborhood and other areas. The town is also in the process of adding additional security cameras in an effort to curb some of this violence.

