Who killed Tammy Zywicki? SC grad’s death remains unsolved 30 years later

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of a college student who grew up in Greenville. To this day, the case remains unsolved.

Tammy Zywicki, who graduated from Eastside High School, vanished on Aug. 23, 1992 while driving back to Grinnell College in Iowa. The 21-year-old never made it to campus, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Her family, friends and police searched for her for 9 days before her body was found wrapped in a blanket on the side of an interstate in Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.

The FBI said a tractor-trailer was reported near Tammy’s car before it was found by an Illinois State Trooper and ticketed as abandoned. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as a man between 30 and 40 years old, over six feet tall with dark bushy hair.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the individual or individuals responsible for Tammy’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

On Sept. 3, a group is holding the third annual “Tammy Ride” starting at the Greenville Pickens Speedway located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. The ride will end at 498 Tsali Boulevard in Cherokee, North Carolina.

