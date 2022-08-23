SkyView
Upcoming concert to benefit two charitable organizations in Midlands

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming concert in Lexington is not only promising a good time but also promising good faith in donating to a good cause.

Coldwell Banker of Lexington is preparing to host a Charity Concert on Thursday, August 25 to benefit two charities, that were hand-selected by its realtors.

The concert, taking place at the Lexington Amphitheater, will benefit Leeza’s Care Connection and the Joy Day Program.

Aside from live music by Taylor Ingle, attendees can look forward to a silent auction, wine pull, food, drinks, and much more!

Lisa Foley with Coldwell Banker, Marti Colucci with Leeza’s Care Connection, and Sally Garner of The Joy Day Program, along with Joel Wall of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the concert’s premier sponsor, joined Hannah Cumler on Soda City Live to discuss the fundraiser and how it will help the Midlands organizations.

For more information on the concert and to purchase tickets, click here.

