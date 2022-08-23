TSA advises Columbia flyers to leave firearms at home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a briefing Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to address firearms and other prohibited items.

Mark Howell, the TSA Regional Spokesperson said nationwide the organization is concerned about a, “Rising escalation of firearms” being found at security checkpoints.

Nationally, over 3000 guns have been discovered. Howell said Columbia 11 have been found. This matches the total found through all of 2021.

David McMahon, @TSA Federal Security Director for South Carolina, spoke with reporters this morning about prohibited items brought to the @iFlyCAE checkpoint. He urged passenger to leave their firearms (and cattle prods) out of their carry-on bags. pic.twitter.com/DHLjOHEnUa — TSA Southeast (@TSA_Southeast) August 23, 2022

