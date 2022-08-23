SkyView
TSA advises Columbia flyers to leave firearms at home

Roughly 3,000 firearms have been detected nationwide by the TSA at airports.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a briefing Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to address firearms and other prohibited items.

Mark Howell, the TSA Regional Spokesperson said nationwide the organization is concerned about a, “Rising escalation of firearms” being found at security checkpoints.

Nationally, over 3000 guns have been discovered. Howell said Columbia 11 have been found. This matches the total found through all of 2021.

For more information about traveling and the TSA’s prohibited items, click the link here.

