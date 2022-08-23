Troubling TikTok challenges inspire new, digital hall pass system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To fight back on an uptick in illicit behavior inspired by the social media platform TikTok, a Charleston County school is taking the traditional hall pass digital.

Through an application called SmartPass, students at James Island Charter High School can request permission to leave the classroom for things like going to the restroom or stopping by their lockers. The app is downloaded to each school-issued laptop but can also be downloaded to a cell phone as well.

“We have had people, unfortunately, try to sneak into our school and they’re not supposed to be here. Now, at any given moment, we know there should be, say, seven people in the hallway and who they are,” Principal Timothy Thorn said. “It has a lot of safety components that allows us to keep our buildings safer.”

While the app does not track movements, all active passes are monitored on a screen by the principal, student concern specialists or the school resource officer. When students are issued a pass, they’re given a time limit before they’re supposed to return. When they run out of time the pass turns red on the screen and school officials can then follow up as needed.

Thorn says this system is new for them this year and is a direct response to some of the issues exposed last year.

“Last year, there was a TikTok challenge that a lot of schools went through. Kids would text each other to leave class. They’d meet up and then they’d go around the building and film themselves doing various things. The TikTok challenge was vandalism and stealing things from school,” Thorn said. “We are trying to cut back on the vandalism in our school, the sinks being ripped off the wall. . . it’s not a new problem but it definitely escalated in the last couple years.”

The time allowed for each hall pass is adjustable. For now, Thorne says bathroom breaks are generally given five minutes, while trips to the water fountain could be three minutes. Students start with five bathroom passes a day, but Thorn says they’re still figuring out what works best and teachers have the authority to override daily limits.

The app also has a feature that can control which students can have hall passes at the same time. Thorn says this feature allows them to crack down on significant others who might want to meet up in the middle of class or prevent groups of students known to abuse bathroom privileges from all being allowed to leave the classroom at the same time.

Thorn says the feature helps them keep students safe who are being bullied.

“It’s really about the bullying, harassment and safety contracts,” Thorn said. “If we can say student A, B and C can’t be out with student D to make sure it [bullying] doesn’t go on, that’s a tremendous way to keep kids safe. We have had to have adults follow students around just to get through some of these school harassment issues.”

