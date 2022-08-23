Three resignations amid poll worker payment delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputy Director Terry Graham publicly announced his resignation to the legislative delegation this morning. The decision comes one week after Director Alexandria Stephens announced hers.

Simultaneously, some poll workers who serviced the Richland County precincts during June’s primary and runoff elections are reporting no payment.

Representative Leon Howard says everyone who has not been paid for June election cycle can expect a check or direct despot this Friday.

If you are a poll worker who does not receive payment this Friday, Rep. Howard is asking you to call his office at 803-734-3046.

