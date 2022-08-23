SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Three resignations amid poll worker payment delay

There are three resignations amid poll worker payment delays in Richland County.
There are three resignations amid poll worker payment delays in Richland County.(Andrew Fancher)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputy Director Terry Graham publicly announced his resignation to the legislative delegation this morning. The decision comes one week after Director Alexandria Stephens announced hers.

Simultaneously, some poll workers who serviced the Richland County precincts during June’s primary and runoff elections are reporting no payment.

Representative Leon Howard says everyone who has not been paid for June election cycle can expect a check or direct despot this Friday.

If you are a poll worker who does not receive payment this Friday, Rep. Howard is asking you to call his office at 803-734-3046.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Richland Two
Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication
Roughly 3,000 firearms have been detected nationwide by the TSA at airports.
TSA advises Columbia flyers to leave firearms at home
Coach Dawn Staley
Coach Staley named as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Cook Out Southern 500