Sumter man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -David Wayne Crouse, 37, of Sumter, S.C. was arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Crouse was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

If prosecuted, Crouse would be facing up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators say a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to Crouse.

Investigators also states Crouse possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

