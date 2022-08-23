South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the ‘Great Resignation.’

Tuesday the department released a preliminary look at June’s data. SCEW’s Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said,

“June’s reading of 82,000 quits is tied for the second highest on record,”

“At least 80,000 people have left their job every month in 2022, a figure we had only seen once before. While the number of hires and job openings are slightly down, it is important to note that these changes are not statistically significant and both hires and job openings continue to greatly exceed the number of quits.”

Earlier this year the department reported a record breaking 90,000 South Carolina workers had quit their jobs in March.

Tuesday’s data shows that hiring slowed slightly in June, dropping from 117,000 in May to 108,000. This also came with a drop in job openings, falling from 179,000 in May to 167,000 in June. In the same time period 81,000 workers left their jobs in May, up to 82,000 in June.

Earlier this year the department had said workers are seeking higher wages and a shortage of labor in multiple industries is driving pay up.

SCDEW’s Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the recent data shows, “South Carolina’s job market continues to be supportive of a dynamic, growing economy.”

Ellzey shared, “September is Workforce Development Month, and it will be packed with job fairs, training workshops, networking opportunities, and more.”

