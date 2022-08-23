SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’

WIS FILE
WIS FILE(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the ‘Great Resignation.’

RELATED COVERAGE

Tuesday the department released a preliminary look at June’s data. SCEW’s Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said,

“June’s reading of 82,000 quits is tied for the second highest on record,”

“At least 80,000 people have left their job every month in 2022, a figure we had only seen once before. While the number of hires and job openings are slightly down, it is important to note that these changes are not statistically significant and both hires and job openings continue to greatly exceed the number of quits.”

Earlier this year the department reported a record breaking 90,000 South Carolina workers had quit their jobs in March.

Tuesday’s data shows that hiring slowed slightly in June, dropping from 117,000 in May to 108,000. This also came with a drop in job openings, falling from 179,000 in May to 167,000 in June. In the same time period 81,000 workers left their jobs in May, up to 82,000 in June.

Earlier this year the department had said workers are seeking higher wages and a shortage of labor in multiple industries is driving pay up.

South Carolina workers continue their high rate of job turnover.
South Carolina workers continue their high rate of job turnover.(SCDEW)

SCDEW’s Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the recent data shows, “South Carolina’s job market continues to be supportive of a dynamic, growing economy.”

Ellzey shared, “September is Workforce Development Month, and it will be packed with job fairs, training workshops, networking opportunities, and more.”

To find more local hiring events, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general
Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general
A judge dismissed the assault case against a former Richland County deputy.
Criminal case dismissed against former deputy accused of pulling hair
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
Coroner investigating death at detention center.
Coroner releases cause of death for 2 inmates in Greenville Co.