Soda City Live: Meet EdVenture Children’s Museum’s New CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EdVenture Children’s Museum recently named Andy Marquart as its newest CEO.

Marquart has over 18 years of experience. Prior to stepping into this role, he served as the President and CEO of The Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site Museum since 2013.

Prior to joining the Hands On! Discovery Center, he worked as the museum manager at the Discovery Center in Springfield, Missouri; executive director of the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs, Arkansas; and CEO of Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples in Florida.

