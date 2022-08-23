SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Meet EdVenture Children’s Museum’s New CEO

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EdVenture Children’s Museum recently named Andy Marquart as its newest CEO.

Marquart has over 18 years of experience. Prior to stepping into this role, he served as the President and CEO of The Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site Museum since 2013.

Prior to joining the Hands On! Discovery Center, he worked as the museum manager at the Discovery Center in Springfield, Missouri; executive director of the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs, Arkansas; and CEO of Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples in Florida.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

Attorney Pledges $1k to help family or patient with Living with Leukemia
Soda City Live: Love Cola churches help provide flood relief in Kentucky
Soda City Live: Love Cola churches help provide flood relief in Kentucky
Soda City Live: Freedom and Hope Foundation to host BBQ Fundraiser
Upcoming concert to benefit two charitable organizations in Midlands
Upcoming concert to benefit two charitable organizations in Midlands