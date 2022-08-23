Soda City Live: Love Cola churches help provide flood relief in Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Electrical extension cords, tents, heavy mops, first aid supplies, and Visa gift cards are just some of the items being collected for those suffering from record-breaking floods in Kentucky.

Shandon Baptist Church is one of several Love Cola churches participating in a quick effort to collect and deliver equipment and supplies to support Kentucky flood victims. Allison Miller is the local missions director for Shandon. She and JD Richards of Crossroads Church joined Soda City Live to let viewers know how they can be part of the relief effort. They’re both part of the leadership team for Love Cola. In addition to donating items, financial or in-kind donations are also being accepted.

This effort includes Southeastern Freight Lines (donating trailers and drivers), Christ Central Ministries (donating storage/sorting space), and YAIPak Outreach, the receiving partner with boots on the ground near Hazard, Kentucky.

The Love Cola concept started at Shandon (formerly Love Loud), but over the past few years has expanded to include close to 30 area churches and the local schools and community partners they support.

The deadline to collect items is Sunday, August 28.

Then on Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, you can join volunteers from other churches to deliver, sort, and pack items at Christ Central’s Hope Plaza facility.

Wednesday, August 31, the items will be delivered to Kentucky. Learn more at https://c271617568b08567d6ab-bda8aaf5006ecf53c6c9d48d3fbd12e6.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/uploaded/k/0e14694314_1660929652_ky-flood-relief-flyer-2-sided.pdf.

Learn more about YAIPak Outreach at https://www.yaioutreach.org/.

