Soda City Live: Freedom and Hope Foundation to host BBQ Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Freedom and Hope Foundation is an organization that supports troops and children with life-threatening diseases and cancer and in a partnership with United for Veterans, an initiative currently supported by WISTV.

The organization will be hosting an upcoming BBQ event to raise money so that they can continue to help those in need.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.