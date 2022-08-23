Richland Two addresses student lunch policy, issues apology to families over communication

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district issued an apology Tuesday afternoon over a back to school message and changes to student lunches.

On Monday the district shared a message that included a notification about the district’s school lunch programs.

The website for Richland Two currently shows,

“High School students are allowed to charge up to $10 on their cafeteria account. Once the cafeteria account reaches the allowed $10 negative balance, the cashier will no longer allow the student a meal. Cashiers will use discretion when not allowing a high school student a meal. The meal will not be dumped in the trash in front of students, instead it is to be taken to the kitchen and disposed of out of the view of students.”

RELATED COVERAGE

This has led to concern from parents as students return to class.

Chief Communications Officer Libby Roof said, “Unfortunately that message did not meet our standards for premier communication and certainly does not convey our care and concern for our students and their families.”

“Dr. Davis and Richland Two Administration sincerely apologize for this oversight.”

Roof explained that the district sent the reminder after the expiration of a two year federal pandemic lunch program. Roof explained this was done to remind families on how to add money to their accounts, “It is important to note that no students have been denied meals this school year.”

The district is reviewing their practices and procedures to help families avoid large school debts while also providing healthy meals to students.

Roof said Richland Two is unable to provide free meals while other districts can because of the Community Eligibility Provision. Roof said it is a federal program that Richland Two does not qualify for,

“We don’t qualify as a district but four of our schools do qualify.”

The district is urging parents to apply for free and reduced meals to see if their family qualifies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.