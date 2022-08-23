RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies.

The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard saying, he put his hands on me.

“There was an incident in which a Richland County Investigator did not follow proper procedures and identify himself to a deputy at the courthouse which resulted in a confrontation. It was a violation of policy and is being investigated internally. On background: Any law enforcement officer entering the courthouse with a weapon must present proper credentials.”

