Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing race car.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month.

“We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”

Ravenell said that on Aug. 16, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored.

Investigators say there is a security video showing the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described as a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

If anyone has any information on the incident or the location of the vehicle, OCSO is asking to be contacted at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

