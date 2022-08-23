SkyView
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers from the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel after a technical issue caused it to get stuck.(Source: Dawn)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Myrtle Beach attraction, SkyWheel, has announced another temporary closure.

The closure comes a day after the attraction was reopened following a technical issue, caused by recent storms in the area, that led the attraction to stop unexpectedly Sunday night.

All groups on board were safely removed by SkyWheel crews with assistance from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard

The SkyWheel was inspected by the attractions maintenance team and reopened the ride Monday afternoon.

However, Tuesday morning safety checks revealed the same technical issue from Sunday night, according to the SkyWheel Facebook page.

The attraction will remain closed until additional troubleshooting can be completed to fix the technical issue.

