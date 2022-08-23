SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A man in Iowa is facing charges in connection to the disappearance and death of a woman he had just met, police say.

According to authorities, Nathan Gilmore, 22, recently told police he met up with Angela Bradbury on April 6, 2021, the last day she was seen alive.

He claimed he dropped her off in Mason City, but police said his story changed upon further questioning.

Bradbury’s family reported her as a missing person on Feb. 2, 2022, and said they had not had contact with her since April of 2021.

Her family gave DNA samples and dental records for Bradbury to law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Authorities said a teenager found a human skull, placed on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park, on July 12, 2021.

Examiners confirmed the skull found belonged to Bradbury. Investigators found more of her remains at the park in April 2022.

Police said GPS tracking and other evidence showed Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found.

They also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull was found.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road closes right lane, stalls traffic
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road stalls traffic
ACLU of South Carolina announces new executive director
ACLU of South Carolina announces new executive director
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Deliberations have begun in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov....
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Whitmer plot