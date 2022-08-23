SkyView
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.

SWAT called to negotiate before man died
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home and set it on fire near Highway 24.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.

Firefighters, EMS and SWAT were all called to the scene. Deputies said the man barricaded himself in the camper with a weapon.

The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene.

The fire burned the camper, a home and a box truck at the location.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said a gunshot was heard and it is believed the man took his own life. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

The coroner said the man was a veteran with a history of mental health issues.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

