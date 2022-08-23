Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson officials have announced the name of the fort’s new commanding general.

Brig. Gen, Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd commanding general for Fort Jackson after Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis retires and becomes the commandant of corps of cadets at Texas A&M University.

Brig. Gen. Kelly is highly decorated and was most recently the commanding general of the US Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division where he oversaw the planning, design, and construction of projects to support the military, protect America’s water resources and restore and enhance the environment.

According to officials, Kelly has held leadership positions from platoon to brigade, with duty in:

Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, including Commander of the 20th Engineer Battalion in Afghanistan;

Deputy Commander of the 36th Engineer Brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn;

Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division;

Assistant Operations Officer for the 10th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division;

Adjutant for both the 44th Engineer Battalion and the 2nd Infantry Division Engineer Brigade in Korea;

Plans Officer for the 4th Infantry Division Engineer Brigade;

and Line Platoon Leader, Assault and Obstacle Platoon Leader; and Company Executive Officer in the 588th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Division.

The change of command ceremony will happen on August 31.

