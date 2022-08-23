FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near exit 74 stalled traffic Tuesday, according to SCDOT.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported by SC Highway Patrol.

If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.