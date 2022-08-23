FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road stalls traffic
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near exit 74 stalled traffic Tuesday, according to SCDOT.
The crash happened around 8 a.m.
No injuries have been reported by SC Highway Patrol.
If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.