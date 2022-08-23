SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Dreary weather continues throughout the week

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers and clouds are the name of the game for then next several days.

First Alert Headlines:

  • We’ve got showers and clouds for Wednesday with a 30% chance, highs are in the upper 80s.
  • We have a 50% chance of rain and storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
  • Friday looks active as well with another 50% chance of rain and storms.
  • Saturday we see a 40% chance of storms, it goes down to 30% Sunday.
  • We have 2 systems we are watching in the Tropics, both with a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.
First Alert Summary:

The clouds just won’t quit! We have a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will linger over the region and bring chances of rain and plenty of clouds.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows down to 71. There’s a 20% chance of showers throughout the night.

Wednesday has a 30% chance of showers with highs in the upper 80s. Skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy.

An upper level low arrives from the west and brings some tropical moisture to our region Thursday. The chance of rain goes up to 50%. Highs are in the low 80s. The low continues to the east Friday and still brings a 50% chance of rain and storms.

For the weekend we still have a large trough over the region that will provide enough uplift for a 40% chance of rain. With mid 80s. Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of rain and storms.

There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also an area west of the Windward Islands that also a 20% chance of development.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few evening showers with with lows near 71.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

