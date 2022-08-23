Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked.

The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water.

Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals hydrated and clean kennels.

The shelter says it needs temporary fosters to get animals into better conditions and reduce the water needed while their water line is fixed.

Officials say a majority of their dogs are medium and large dogs and a few smaller dogs needing fosters. The shelter says they have dogs that are good with other dogs and some that should be the only dog, but they are unable to test animal behavior around cats or children.

The shelter says if you are unable to foster and still want to help you can buy and bring water jugs to the shelter.

More information on Dorchester Paws’ foster program can be found on their website.

