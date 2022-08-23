SkyView
Criminal case dismissed against former deputy accused of pulling hair

A judge dismissed the assault case against a former Richland County deputy.
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A criminal assault case against a former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy was dismissed Tuesday.

Judge Philip Newsom dismissed the case against Kyle Oliver after the alleged victim didn’t show and evidence wasn’t provided to the defense by the prosecution during discovery.

In June of this year a civil lawsuit over the Jan. 2020 incident where Oliver was alleged to have pulled Cierra Davis by her hair was settled for $72,000. Oliver was fired as a result of the incident and charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

With the civil case settled and criminal case dismissed, it appears litigation over the incident has ended. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

