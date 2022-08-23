CPD is responding to shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 p.m.

According to officers when they arrived on scene, a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex injured in the upper body area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a #Shotspotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man found outside the complex was injured in the upper body. At last check he was in critical condition at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/RxVPcabhOa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 23, 2022

