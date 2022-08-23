SkyView
CPD is responding to shooting at apartment complex

The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on...
The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 p.m.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 p.m.

According to officers when they arrived on scene, a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex injured in the upper body area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

