SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment

Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.
Amari first started to feel ill in March of 2022.(NMDP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Columbia family is seeking help from the community for their child with a rare disease.

Amari’s journey began in March when the 11-year-old told her mother she was feeling tired and couldn’t enjoy PE in school. A diagnosis revealed a rare blood disease, Aplastic Anemia. The disease is a result of bone marrow failure. It causes fatigue, easy bruising, bleeding and vulnerability to infections. Further complications can include heart failure or leukemia.

To cure this disease a blood stem cell transplant from bone marrow is needed from a genetically-matched donor. Amari does not have any perfect matches within her immediate family. The National Marrow Donor Program said direct matches are only found in families about 30% of the time.

Currently she does not have a donor in the registry. Anyone interested in trying to join the registry can do so at the link here.

The organization said successful genetic matches typically share an ethnic background with a patient and are younger individuals. It also shared that up to 85% of donors donate through a process called Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation, which is a process similar to donating platelets.

Organizers said donors will have all expenses covered and no expense to them. More information about the donation process can be found at the link here.

Amari is need of a bone marrow transplant to treat her rare disease.
Amari is need of a bone marrow transplant to treat her rare disease.(NMDP)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing race car.
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
wis
FIRST ALERT- Dreary weather continues throughout the week
A Sumter man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.
Sumter man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings