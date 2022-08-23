Coach Staley named as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Cook Out Southern 500

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley is headed to the Cook Out Southern 500.

Organizers said Staley is named as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the event.

“Dawn Staley is a true basketball legend that has achieved monumental success as both a player and coach throughout her collegiate and professional career,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We are proud to welcome Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and two-time National Champion Coach Dawn Staley, back to Darlington Raceway for a Too Tough To Tame experience as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Cook Out Southern 500.”

