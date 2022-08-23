SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coach Staley named as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Cook Out Southern 500

Coach Dawn Staley
Coach Dawn Staley(WIS News 10, Joe Gorchow)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley is headed to the Cook Out Southern 500.

Organizers said Staley is named as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the event.

“Dawn Staley is a true basketball legend that has achieved monumental success as both a player and coach throughout her collegiate and professional career,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We are proud to welcome Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and two-time National Champion Coach Dawn Staley, back to Darlington Raceway for a Too Tough To Tame experience as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Cook Out Southern 500.”

More information about the announcement can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting on Buckley St. left one person dead.
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Latest News

The Anderson County coroner is on scene after deputies say a man set a home on fire amid a SWAT...
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
wis
FIRST ALERT- More clouds and shower chances throughout the week
Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general
Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general
WIS FILE
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’