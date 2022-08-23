SkyView
Attorney Pledges $1k to help family or patient with Living with Leukemia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local attorney shared his story of battling cancer, and his pledge to help others who are facing the same battle.

Chris Davis is an Attorney and founder of S. Chris Davis Law Firm through his newly founded “Chris Davis Leukemia Fund”, and it’s through that fund he plans to award $1,000 to another patient or family of a patient affected by Leukemia.

Those who are interested are asked to submit their interest via a letter, with all letters needing to be submitted no later than Friday, September 23, 2022.

One winner will be selected and announced on Thursday, September 29th.

Letters will need to be mailed to the Law Firm with the heading “Chris Davis Leukemia Fund”

The address is:

1720 Main St suite 102, Columbia, SC 29201.

Contact (803) 779-2000 for more information.

