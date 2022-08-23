ACLU of South Carolina announces new executive director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina announced its new executive director Tuesday.

Jace Woodrum, of Easley, will lead the organization as the new executive director.

Woodrum is a University of South Carolina graduate who has worked with several LGBTQ organizations since 2010.

“Jace has been part of creating social change at every angle, including overseeing voter education campaigns, advancing legislation in a politically-charged environment, and shaping public opinion through effective messaging and engagement,” said ACLU of South Carolina Board President Stuart Andrews. “He has the unique experience and passion necessary to meet this moment where South Carolinians’ civil rights and liberties are under increasing threats. Jace is the right leader to build on the ACLU of South Carolina’s storied 54-year legacy and help shape our next chapter.”

Woodrum was selected after a nationwide search. He will begin his new role on September 6.

“After 12 years away, learning and growing as a leader, I’m excited to come home to South Carolina and work to make sure the constitutional rights and freedoms of all South Carolinians are protected,” said Woodrum. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with such an important organization, with an incredible team, and with our dedicated supporters. Together, we will build a South Carolina where ‘We The People’ means everyone.”

