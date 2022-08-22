SkyView
Teenage Barwick Rd. shooting suspect turns self in to police

Rakim Da'Veon Wells, 19
Rakim Da'Veon Wells, 19(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter.

Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • Unlawful carry of a handgun

Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.

Investigation found Wells and McCoy had been in an argument before McCoy was shot between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

McCoy was taken to a Columbia hospital for treatment. Police said he is in stable but critical condition.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

