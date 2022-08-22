Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers.
The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
Between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. the event will be open for veterans only before opening to the rest of the community. The fair will run until 1 p.m.
Employers from the area expected to participate include SKF, Continental Tire, Caterpillar, Pilgrims, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Mcleod Health. Over 60 businesses are registered.
