Sumter County to host job fair in September

The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in September.
The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in September.(Santee Lynches Regional Council of Governments)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers.

The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. the event will be open for veterans only before opening to the rest of the community. The fair will run until 1 p.m.

Employers from the area expected to participate include SKF, Continental Tire, Caterpillar, Pilgrims, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Mcleod Health. Over 60 businesses are registered.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

