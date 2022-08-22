Soda City Live: Celebrating a 10-millionth meal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve never known what it is to be hungry, it may be difficult to realize just how many people in our state of South Carolina actually experience hunger. According to Harvest Hope Food Bank, one in nine South Carolinians struggle with hunger. The organization reminds us people can’t function when they are hungry, and many of our neighbors are unable to afford basic needs like groceries.

To try to help meet the needs in our community, Jim Hudson Automotive Group is donating another 1,000,000 meals to Harvest Hope. Having been doing this for the past decade, Jim Hudson and his employees now are celebrating the giving of their 10-millionth meal. The charitable donation is a result of their successful 10th annual Jim Hudson 2000 sales event. All nine Jim Hudson locations were tasked with selling 2,000 vehicles in a two-month period. Hudson says, “I am honored to know that our determination and teamwork led us to this incredible donation.”

Harvest Hope provides more than 20 million meals across its service area each year. They rescue, pack, transport, and deliver nutritious food to soup kitchens, shelters, food pantries, and schools in twenty counties in South Carolina.

Here’s how you can help, as well.

Donate money. Every dollar donated to Harvest Hope provides five meals for people in need.

Donate food. Drop off non-perishable foods at multiple locations.

Volunteer. It saves Harvest Hope $ 1 million in salaries and benefits every year.

Shop and support. Go to businesses that donate a percentage of their profits to help feed the hungry.

