SLED charges former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Deputy with multiple offenses involving a minor

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Clarendon County deputy Antonio Pearson, 36, of Sumter, S.C.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley requested SLED investigate Pearson.

Pearson was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 18 for misconduct in office, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Pearson was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

