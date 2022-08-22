SkyView
Shooting near SC State shuts down campus

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting near South Carolina State University shut down the campus early Monday morning.

SC State officials sent out an alert around midnight to say that no vehicles were allowed to enter or exit campus and students were advised to stay inside their residence halls.

The second message came at 2:20 a.m. to say that the lockdown had been lifted.

Orangeburg County authorities advised the university to go into lockdown late Sunday night.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

