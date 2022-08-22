Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday.

Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.

The victim was part of the club’s security, they were taken to McCleod Health Clarendon for treatment.

Investigation found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and the roadway to the north and south of the club. Witnesses said a large crowd of people gathered after an altercation that involved gunfire.

Multiple shooters were reported and several vehicles were hit by shots. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

