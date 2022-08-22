S.C. gas prices fall 4.6 cents in last week, state average at $3.42

SkyView
Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to fall over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.42, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to fall over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.42, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.14 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.61.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 45 cents lower than a month ago and 57.3 cents higher than one year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.27.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 5.1 cents last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago and 72.2 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

In addition to a decline in the national average for gas prices, the national average for diesel also declined 6.3 cents in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon.

“In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers,” De Haan said. “Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

