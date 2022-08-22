SkyView
One dead in Lexington County single-vehicle crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on SC-302 in Lexington County.

The crash happened on Monday morning around 1:20 a.m., according to SC Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling east on SC-302 when it went off the road near Old Orangeburg Road. The car struck several trees and overturned.

The driver, and the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

