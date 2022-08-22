FIRST ALERT- We have a chance of rain in the forecast everyday along with below average temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies with a 20 % chance of showers and storms

Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week

Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area

First Alert Summary

Monday night , there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Lows will rest in the low 70s again.

Wednesday thru Friday will remain unsettled, we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north and stalls over the state, expect daytime highs in the low/mid 80s, and lows in the 70s

There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the mid 80s.

