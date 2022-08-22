FIRST ALERT- We have a chance of rain in the forecast everyday along with below average temperatures.
First Alert Headlines
- Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies with a 20 % chance of showers and storms
- Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week
- Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area
First Alert Summary
Monday night , there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Lows will rest in the low 70s again.
Wednesday thru Friday will remain unsettled, we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north and stalls over the state, expect daytime highs in the low/mid 80s, and lows in the 70s
There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.
Forecast Update
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the mid 80s.
