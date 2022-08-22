SkyView
FIRST ALERT- We have a chance of rain in the forecast everyday along with below average temperatures.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies with a 20 % chance of showers and storms
  • Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week
  • Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area
First Alert Summary

Monday night , there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Lows will rest in the low 70s again.

Wednesday thru Friday will remain unsettled,  we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north and stalls over the state, expect daytime highs in the low/mid 80s, and lows in the 70s

There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the mid 80s.

