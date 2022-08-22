SkyView
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday.

Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue Florence Darlington Tech shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

She stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her location is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606.

