SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run

The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued for two missing children in Kansas City on Sunday has been canceled.

Police said Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4 were found safe Sunday night.

Authorities identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction earlier Sunday. Officials say Owsley has not been arrested.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert said the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Suspect in a Winnsboro murder
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School

Latest News

According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home.
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka
It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash