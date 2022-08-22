Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued for two missing children in Kansas City on Sunday has been canceled.

Police said Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4 were found safe Sunday night.

Authorities identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction earlier Sunday. Officials say Owsley has not been arrested.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert said the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol) (ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

