95-year-old crossing guard leaves retirement to return to work

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved school crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help students make it into the building safely.

Mrs. Estella Williams is 95 years old and was a crossing guard at Westside High School for 25 years before she went into retirement.

A short-lived retirement wasn’t the plan for Mrs. Williams but when Anderson School District Five said they were in need of more help, Mrs. Williams answered the call.

Mrs. Williams is referred to as a staple in the community because of her work as a crossing guard. She’s said to have an infectious personality filled with joy and positivity.

FOX Carolina’s Jarvis Robertson had the chance to speak with Mrs. Williams on her first day back. She said she’s glad to be back and enjoys staying busy.

MORE NEWS: Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.