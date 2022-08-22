SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

95-year-old crossing guard leaves retirement to return to work

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved school crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help students make it into the building safely.

Mrs. Estella Williams is 95 years old and was a crossing guard at Westside High School for 25 years before she went into retirement.

A short-lived retirement wasn’t the plan for Mrs. Williams but when Anderson School District Five said they were in need of more help, Mrs. Williams answered the call.

Mrs. Williams is referred to as a staple in the community because of her work as a crossing guard. She’s said to have an infectious personality filled with joy and positivity.

FOX Carolina’s Jarvis Robertson had the chance to speak with Mrs. Williams on her first day back. She said she’s glad to be back and enjoys staying busy.

MORE NEWS: Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
Some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished.
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
Suspect in a Winnsboro murder
Coroner identifies man killed in Winnsboro shooting, suspect arrested
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal collision...
Person killed in Fairfield County motorcycle crash identified by coroner
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating