SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road...
Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, laying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains on-going, and we will keep you updated as it develops.

RCSD is asking for anyone with information to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at Crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

Latest News

Irmo Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.
35-year-old, Amy Azarias was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome two years ago, which is a...
Church congregation fundraises, holds blood drive for member with rare blood disorder
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
Winnsboro man killed in shooting