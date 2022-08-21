Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, laying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains on-going, and we will keep you updated as it develops.

RCSD is asking for anyone with information to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at Crimesc.com.

