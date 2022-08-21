Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home.

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown.

Officers are considering the incident isolated and are continuing to investigate.

