A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner

The Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew found a puppy while working a crash along I-95 on Saturday.
The Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew found a puppy while working a crash along I-95 on Saturday.(Source: Windy Hill Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County.

Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy.

It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded to another crash in the same area on Monday and the puppy had run away from its owner when the wreck happened.

The owner of the puppy was contacted and the two were reunited by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

