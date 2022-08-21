Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 72.

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the right side of the road, hitting a guard rail and then the cable barrier on the other side of the road.

According to Master Trooper Bolt, the driver was ejected from the car.

This incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

