SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.(Arizona's Family)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 72.

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the right side of the road, hitting a guard rail and then the cable barrier on the other side of the road.

According to Master Trooper Bolt, the driver was ejected from the car.

This incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

Latest News

Irmo Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.
35-year-old, Amy Azarias was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome two years ago, which is a...
Church congregation fundraises, holds blood drive for member with rare blood disorder