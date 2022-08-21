LCSO: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.

Detectives say they are still looking for the shooter and is asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip using the Crimestoppers app or calling 888-CRIME-SC.

