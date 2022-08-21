Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking the public to help locate a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Broad River Road, Sunday morning.

According to officers on Aug. 21, a masked suspect entered the 7-eleven with a weapon and threatened to harm an employee, if the employee did not

The suspect is accused of stealing cigarettes and a large amount of money.

Irmo Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or to submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

Officials say any information provided on the individual to Crimestoppers can lead to a possible cash reward.

