SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with showers and storms.
  • Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week.
  • Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area.
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Today there’s a 70% chance of showers and storms today as more unsettled weather moves into the area from the west.  Monday, there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Highs will rest in the upper 80s again.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tuesday and Wednesday we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north, expect highs in the low/mid 80s.

There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- Slow clearing today with a spot shower or two - Better chance for rain on Sunday
FIRST ALERT- Periods of heavy rain today - localized flooding a concern
FIRST ALERT- Periods of heavy rain today - localized flooding a concern