FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with showers and storms.

Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week.

Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area.

First Alert Summary

Today there’s a 70% chance of showers and storms today as more unsettled weather moves into the area from the west. Monday, there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Highs will rest in the upper 80s again.

Tuesday and Wednesday we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north, expect highs in the low/mid 80s.

There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s

