FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.
First Alert Headlines
- Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with showers and storms.
- Daytime highs will reach the low 80s for most of this week.
- Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week as several different weather systems cross the area.
First Alert Summary
Today there’s a 70% chance of showers and storms today as more unsettled weather moves into the area from the west. Monday, there is a 50% chance in the evening and overnight storms. Highs will rest in the upper 80s again.
Tuesday and Wednesday we have a 40-50% chance of some rain and storms in the area as a cold front moves into the area from the north, expect highs in the low/mid 80s.
There is an area of thunderstorms has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.
Forecast Update
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some rain and storms. Highs are in the low 80s
Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s
