Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive.

According to the coroner, Cabrera was traveling on Naomi Drive when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway striking an embankment, and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

