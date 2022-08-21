SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert...
The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive.

According to the coroner, Cabrera was traveling on Naomi Drive when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway striking an embankment, and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no one was injured and no customers were inside at the time of the incident at...
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
After conducting several controlled purchases from Patterson, Lexington County deputies...
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Jerry K. Rivers
Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence

Latest News

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead
Irmo Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect
Irmo Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect
Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather with high rain chances will stick around this week.